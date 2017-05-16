For the second consecutive day Tuesday, the White House pushed back on a breaking news report, this time that President Donald Trump requested in February that then-FBI Director James Comey drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey described the conversation with Trump in a memo he shared with top FBI officials, according to sources who described the memo's contents to ABC News.

The story follows a Washington Post report Monday that Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials during a White House meeting last week.

In the aftermath of the news, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle called for the memo to be seen and for Comey to testify.

Here's what lawmakers are saying about the latest report:

Republicans

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Congress needs to see the Comey memo. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 17, 2017

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

These serious allegations effect our nat'l security & they carry very real consequences. It's time for Comey to testify before Congress. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 16, 2017

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

Director Comey's public testimony before Congress is an absolute necessity. We must get to the bottom of all of these alegations forthwith. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) May 16, 2017

Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J.

Director Comey should testify publicly before Congress as soon as possible. — L.L. https://t.co/C4jrYnYeei — Rep. Leonard Lance (@RepLanceNJ7) May 16, 2017

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J.

American people deserve to hear all facts. Country must have answers. It is clear former FBI Director Comey should testify before Congress. — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 16, 2017

Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all my colleagues in the Senate, history is watching. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2017

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Reason #98 for a special prosecutor https://t.co/9U8Nk9Wdgx — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 16, 2017

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

I eagerly await the White House’s 2nd, 5th and 9th explanations for this one https://t.co/XW8s84sVT1 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 16, 2017

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Stunning news of how POTUS tried to influence the FBI’s Russia investigation. We need answers and an independent special prosecutor. https://t.co/H1cERABkk6 — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) May 16, 2017

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

All of the evidence – including transcripts, tapes, memos, and other documents – must be subpoenaed immediately. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 16, 2017

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

For my GOP colleagues. Try it. It will feel good. I promise. pic.twitter.com/N0ktb7ehRj — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 16, 2017

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii

The word outrageous has become a cliché with this administration. What next? Need independent investigation/special prosecutor NOW. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 16, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“If these reports are true, the President’s brazen attempt to shut down the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn is an assault on the rule of law that is fundamental to our democracy. At best, President Trump has committed a grave abuse of executive power. At worst, he has obstructed justice.

With each passing day, the President’s actions give greater and greater urgency to the need for a full and independent investigation of the Trump-Russia connection. Tomorrow, Democrats will file a discharge petition to demand a vote on the bipartisan bill to establish an independent, outside commission to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. Soon, Democrats will also introduce legislation to create an independent counsel to get the facts free of President Trump’s meddling.

If the President has nothing to hide, then he should welcome independent investigations to remove all doubt of a cover-up. The American people deserve to know what President Trump is so desperate to keep hidden.”

Independents

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.