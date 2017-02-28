Melania Trump sparkles in Michael Kors for joint address

Feb 28, 2017, 9:51 PM ET
PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump is applauded as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017, for President Donald Trumps speech to a joint session of Congress.PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
WATCH Melania Trump sparkles in black outfit for joint address

First lady Melania Trump sparkled in a black Michael Kors suit for her husband's joint address to Congress this evening.

The suit's sequined blazer was embroidered with flowers and cinched at the waist with a wide black belt.

Meanwhile, a number of female lawmakers wore white, which is historically a symbolic color for the women's suffrage movement. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, tweeted a photo stating that Democratic women were wearing white in support of women's rights earlier this evening.

PHOTO: House Democratic Congresswomen, wearing white, take their seats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017, before President Donald Trumps speech to a joint session of Congress.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
House Democratic Congresswomen, wearing white, take their seats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017, before President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Trump addresses joint session of Congress

VA Secretary David Shulkin chosen as designated survivor

Who President Trump invited to his first joint address to Congress

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan all donned blue ties, instead of the red that is traditionally associated with the Republican Party.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Mike Penceand House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan look on on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Mike Penceand House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan look on on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, wore a magenta asymmetrical dress by Roland Mouret.