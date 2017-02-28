Melania Trump sparkles in Michael Kors for joint address

First lady Melania Trump sparkled in a black Michael Kors suit for her husband's joint address to Congress this evening.

The suit's sequined blazer was embroidered with flowers and cinched at the waist with a wide black belt.

Meanwhile, a number of female lawmakers wore white, which is historically a symbolic color for the women's suffrage movement. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, tweeted a photo stating that Democratic women were wearing white in support of women's rights earlier this evening.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan all donned blue ties, instead of the red that is traditionally associated with the Republican Party.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, wore a magenta asymmetrical dress by Roland Mouret.