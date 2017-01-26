Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter today that he canceled a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, just one day after Trump signed an executive order calling for the launch of plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"This morning we informed the White House I will not attend the business meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS," he tweeted in Spanish.

Peña Nieto was under intense domestic pressure to cancel after Trump announced the wall policy yesterday while the Mexican foreign minister was in Washington to meet with top Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon and chief of staff Reince Priebus, among others.