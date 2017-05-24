The Republican candidate for the Montana at-large U.S. House of Representatives special election allegedly assaulted a reporter Wednesday, less than 24 hours before polls are to open in the state.

Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for The Guardian, approached former technology executive Greg Gianforte at a meet-and-greet event at the candidate's office in Bozeman, according to Jacobs and fellow reporter Alexis Levinson of Buzzfeed News, who was nearby and heard the commotion.

As Levinson recounted in a series of posts on Twitter and in audio of the encounter later posted by The Guardian, Jacobs approached Gianforte as he was preparing for a television interview and asked for his opinion on the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the American Health Care Act.

"We'll talk to you about that later," said Gianforte. After Jacobs asks again, Gianforte refers him to a spokesman and then a scuffle ensues.

"I'm sick and tired of you guys," said Gianforte on the audio recording. "The last guy who came in here ... did the same thing. Get the hell out of here."

At one point Gianforte asks, "Are you with The Guardian?"

In April, the outlet reported that Gianforte owns $250,000 in shares in two index funds invested in the Russian economy. Jacobs authored the story that was later seized upon by Democratic candidate Rob Quist to attack the Republican.

In response to the article, Gianforte's spokesman Shane Scanlon told the Guardian that the GOP candidate did not oversee his portfolio on a day-to-day basis. Instead, he focused on the "overall performance," he said.

After the alleged incident Wednesday, Jacobs wrote on Twitter, "Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses."

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

In an interview on MSNBC Wednesday evening, Jacobs elaborated, saying that he had "been pressing the campaign for a few days to grab Gianforte one-on-one" and after being rebuked, attempted to ask about the CBO score "while he was just standing around."

After detailing the moments on the audio recording, Jacobs said, "And next thing I know, I'm being body slammed."

"He's on top of me for a second. My glasses are broken," said Jacobs. "It's the strangest… moment in my entire life reporting." The reporter said he then left and called police before being brought to the hospital where he was to have his elbow X-rayed. He has since been released, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference Wednesday night, adding it was not aware of the specifics of his injuries.

And The Guardian's U.S. Editor, Lee Glendinning, issued a statement supporting Jacobs. "The Guardian is deeply appalled by how our reporter, Ben Jacobs, was treated in the course of doing his job as a journalist ... We are committed to holding power to account and we stand by Ben and our team of reporters for the questions they ask and the reporting that is produced."

Gianforte's spokesman Shane Scanlon later issued a statement, placing the blame on Jacobs and claiming the candidate's actions were a response to Jacobs pushing a phone in his face during "a separate interview in a private office" that he entered "without permission."

"Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined," reads the statement, in part. "Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground."

"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," the statement continues.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and took statements from those present. They later released a statement, saying that they are "currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte" and that they would release "more information when appropriate." No charges were filed, the Sheriff's Office said, since it did not have all the information.

The Sheriff's Office said the timing of the election will not influence the speed of the investigation.