After Nassar, Congress moves to prevent sex abuse of athletes

Congress moved Monday night to protect amateur athletes from abuse, aiming to prevent another situation like Larry Nasser, who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison last week on charges of sexually assaulting more than 150 young gymnasts.

The House passed a bill that would require amateur athletics organizations to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement and strengthen oversight of gymnasiums, amateur sports organizations and coaches. The new mandatory reporting requirement would apply to 46 amateur sports with governing bodies recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee, including gymnastics, figure skating, basketball, football, swimming, and track and field.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Susan Collins , R-Maine, introduced the bill in March 2017. Feinstein said she met with some of Nassar's victims the month before and said in a statement that it was one of the "most disturbing, emotional" meetings in her 25 years in the Senate and that she promised the women she would do something.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

BREAKING: By a vote of 406-3, the House just passed our bill to protect young athletes from abuse. Passage of our bill wouldn’t have been possible without the courage of women who came forward to share their deeply painful experiences. Today is their day. #TimesUp — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 30, 2018

Following the sickening sexual abuse of hundreds of girls and young women in USA Gymnastics, @SenFeinstein and I introduced a bill to protect amateur athletes. Tonight, our bill took a major step closer to becoming law by passing the House. Read more: https://t.co/dOpPOhzDBV — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 30, 2018

In the wake of Nassar's sentencing, focus has shifted to whether some the abuse could have been prevented if coaches or officials from USA Gymnastics or Michigan State University acted on complaints against him sooner. State investigators and congressional committees are investigating whether officials mishandled allegations of abuse against Nassar.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously in November 2017. After passing in the House on a 406-3 vote the bill now goes back to the Senate for another vote.