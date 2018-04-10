The Note: Facebook's self-regulation failure

The TAKE with Rick Klein

“ is an idealistic and optimistic company,” Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to tell Congress today.

These are not particularly idealistic or optimistic times, of course. And if Facebook and his tech brethren plan to use naivete as a shield, Zuckerberg and his counterparts won’t find many – or maybe any – friends on Capitol Hill during a critical period for Silicon Valley and its relationship with Washington.

The two days of congressional hearings Zuckerberg is set to experience could mark a pivot point in how big tech interacts with federal policymakers.

The era of self-regulating benign neglect looks to be ending in apparent failure, with a massive data scandal and blaring warning signs that Russia is again using information warfare to meddle in an election.

Zuckerberg will have to endure a loud few days of lawmaker venting. But what happens next – as Congress and a sometimes unpredictable administration look to balance privacy, connectivity, and the free market – will echo for far longer.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Following an FBI raid on the home and offices of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump is once again openly warring with the Department of Justice, calling ongoing investigations that continue to strike into his inner circle “biased” and “a disgrace.”

Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump said he heard someone “broke into” Cohen’s offices, making it sound as if law enforcement agents were not just wrong but acting criminally.

Obviously, though, the fact that federal prosecutors were able to get a search warrant like this means they persuaded a judge that there could be evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Last week, the president cemented his relationship with Cohen, punting all inquiries about a payment to an adult film star - to him. “Michael’s my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael,” he said on Air Force One.

According to Cohen’s lawyer, the FBI officials seized sensitive attorney-client communications during their raids. If true, that’s a move not done lightly, nor likely by mistake, especially when the client is presumably not a normal one but president of the United States.

The TIP with Christopher Donato

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Republicans running to replace Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker. On Saturday, the Tennessee Republican Party announced that its State Executive Committee (SEC) “unanimously voted to support the removal of contested candidates from the ballot…”

The SEC action would remove seven U.S. Senate candidates “who were properly challenged and found not to meet the requirements to be determined a bona fide Republican.” The state’s GOP bylaws require that candidates be active members of the party and have voted in three of the last four Republican primaries in their county of residence.

One of the candidates removed from the ballot is former Memphis Grizzlies team eye doctor, Rolando Toyos. At a news conference in Nashville Monday, Toyos insisted he “has been active in the party.” Toyos told supporters that “If you look at my voting record, I’ve been voting, and the last voting records show I’ve been voting in the generals, so It’s not a matter of me not voting in these elections.” Toyos' voting records, which he posted to his personal Facebook page, show he’s voted in the last four general elections, but not in three of the last four primary elections. His campaign threatened a lawsuit if he's barred from the ballot.

Corker, who has reaffirmed his decision to retire from his Senate seat at the end of his term, had remained silent and hadn’t supported a candidate running for the Aug. 2 primary. That changed Monday afternoon when Corker took to his personal Twitter account, writing “Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate.”

While Corker’s announcement wasn’t an explicit endorsement, Blackburn retweeted Corker and added that she appreciates his support.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It's an attack on our country, in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for." – President Trump Monday on the FBI raid of the offices of his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen.

