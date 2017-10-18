The Note: Spotlight turns to Sessions on Russia probe and Trump's executive privilege

The TAKE with Rick Klein
Jeff Sessions is set to be the most interesting man in the Trump cabinet again – and he won’t have to travel far to win that distinction.
The attorney general’s appearance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today marks his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since June, when his much-hyped Senate Intelligence Committee day came and went with him ducking questions about his conversations with the president.
The list of questions his former colleagues have for him has grown exponentially since then – starting with the Russia probe and what recusal really means, and whether President Donald Trump plans to exert executive privilege to protect private communications with advisers.
Sessions’ leadership at the Justice Department will be questioned from every direction, particularly when it comes to immigration enforcement, the travel ban, and criminal-justice hot-buttons like civil asset forfeiture.
When you start talking about a potential DACA deal and even Obamacare subsidies, Sessions’ opinion goes beyond his leadership at the department and well into the White House. Look for Democratic lawmakers and even a few Republicans to zero-in on Sessions as proxy for the rightmost flank that President Trump might occupy.
One irony lost on few in the room today: Sessions would be the one pushing the administration in that direction if he still sat on the committee.
The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks
The top lawmakers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions both say they want to find a way to lower prices in the individual health insurance market for 2018 — but that’s a crazy tall order at this point.
Open enrollment, when people can buy and switch plans for next year, begins in just a few weeks and the bipartisan pair still do not have legislative text of their deal.
The finest print is often the trickiest.
Plus, there are real question about whether the House, where there has been next to no work across the aisle on the issue, will even take up whatever the senators eventually send their way. Continuing these subsidies is not a move towards repeal, it is shoring up the Affordable Care Act, albeit in a small way.
Perhaps, Senators Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray get creative and write in measures with new tax credits or reimbursements, but all that is TBD.
For now, most insurance companies will likely go ahead with the rates they already have listed for next year. The most concrete impact of any deal may be getting more people to sign up for next year and convincing insurance companies still on the fence after the president’s decision not to cut and run right now.
The TIP with Mary Bruce and Katherine Faulders
President Donald Trump hit back Tuesday at John McCain's not-so-subtle rebuke, after the senator cautioned the U.S. against turning to "half-baked, spurious nationalism."
In a radio interview with “The Chris Plante Show,” the president said he heard the criticism and warned "People have to be careful because at some point I fight back."
"I'm being very nice, I'm being very, very nice but at some point I fight back and it won't be pretty," Trump said.
Asked what he thinks of the president's response, McCain didn't want to go there.
"I don't comment on what the president says, I comment on what he does," McCain told reporters.
"I've faced some pretty tough adversaries in the past. I'm not interested in confronting the president, I'm interested in working with the president," he said.
This is just the latest round in the contentious relationship between the president and the senator.
The president of course has previously blasted McCain, saying he's "not a war hero." And McCain famously put the nail in the coffin on health reform.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY:
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I wish I knew that before my speech.” --President Donald Trump after a reporter asked the Greek prime minister if his opinion of Trump has changed since saying “I hope we will not face this evil,” before the election.
NEED TO READ
