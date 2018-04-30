The Note: Trump's greatest gift from nerd prom

The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Donald Trump didn’t have to ditch one Washington for another to get the greatest gift he could have hoped for out of the White House Correspondents dinner weekend.

But that surely didn’t hurt.

Trump was in Michigan bashing what he called the “very dishonest” people in the media while a comedian hired by the media was delivering a vulgar routine that didn’t make anyone in the room look better for the evening.

It plays into the kind of positioning the president and his allies favor. Trump being mocked by elites allows the president to play the victim – laughed at, or so the argument goes, because he’s such a threat to the status quo.

There are lessons here for the many journalists who are committed to fair and thorough reporting on this White House.

There’s also a lesson for Trump’s political opponents.

Laughing at the president may be easy, and even tempting at times.

But that doesn’t make it sound or productive strategy.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Voters were deeply divided on cultural movements as well as electoral politics, during a focus group conducted by pollster and ABC News contributor Frank Luntz and sponsored by Andrew Shue last week.

Conversations about sexual harassment in the workplace and the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police, elicited starkly different reactions and responses, falling along party lines, from the two dozen self-identified angry voters Luntz met with in Florida.

While watching a video of women talk about the #MeToo movement, Republican voters in Luntz’s group literally turned dials they had down to express disapproval or dislike, while the Democratic voters turned their dials up high (70-80 out of 100) to signal their support of the message.

“If it happened to them call the cops,” one Republican man said after seeming exasperated and skeptical. “They wait 15, 20, 30 years to do it.”

The divide between the two sides of the room was even greater during a video about the Black Lives Matter movement.

After, one white male Republican, said he thought the issue was overblown. An African-American Democratic woman responded, saying he just did not understand.

According to Luntz, the voters he talked to think the country is more divided now, than at any other time in their lives.

The TIP with John Verhovek

The importance of President Trump’s presence in the swing state of Michigan Saturday night, and the absence of the state’s second-ranking Republican, was not lost on Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette, the leading GOP candidate in the race to be the state’s next governor, has draped himself in Trump-ish rhetoric and bashed his main primary opponent, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, for failing to show up to Trump’s campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan over the weekend.

The primary in Michigan is not until August, but the governors race on the Republican continues to look like a race to embrace the Trumpiest aspects of the Republican platform.

“Calley deserted the Trump campaign,” Schuette told ABC News prior to the rally. “The president knows who was with him and who cut and run.”

Calley renounced his support for Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape revelations in October 2016, and his campaign told ABC News that he could not attend Saturday’s rally due to “another event in his role as Lieutenant Governor.”

President Trump, who said the GOP can’t get “complacent” about the coming 2018 midterm election, gave Schuette a shout out during his speech calling him a “great friend of mine” and “the next governor of Michigan.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Trump welcomes President Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the White House and holds a joint press conference with the Nigerian leader.

Vice President Mike Pence heads to the U.S.-Mexico border for a briefing on border wall construction with Custom and Border Protection officials before delivering remarks to CBP employees at 11:30 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rounds out his NATO foreign ministers trip with meetings with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi beginning at 3:30 a.m.

The Senate returns for a pro-forma session at 2:30 p.m.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy hosts a roundtable discussion with the vice president in Beverly Hills, Calif., to support Republican House candidates at 5:00 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"This administration has its eyes wide open. We know the history. We know the risks. ... We’re going to negotiate in a different way than has been done before." — Sec. of State Mike Pompeo on the Trump administration’s approach to dealing with North Korea on ABC’s “This Week.”

NEED TO READ

