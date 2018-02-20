The Note: Trump's policy choices stark on guns, immigration

The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Donald Trump may be more likely to poll the folks at Mar-a-Lago than consult a public opinion poll on the subjects of the day. (In either event, he’s far more likely to trumpet the results that conform to his worldview.)

But whether it’s based on statistics or instincts, the policy choices confronting the president are stark when it comes to gun control and immigration, in the wake of tragedy impacting one subject, and on the eve of a deadline impacting the other.

New ABC News/Washington Post polling data out Tuesday morning tell the story of national frustration on guns. Nearly six in 10 Americans believe stricter gun laws could have prevented the massacre in Florida last week, with 77 percent saying Congress isn’t doing enough to stop such shootings, and 62 percent saying the same about Trump.

The backlash against “thoughts and prayers” as a reaction to a massacre is being fueled by students and survivors in this instance. Similar grassroots action is percolating among Dreamers this congressional recess period, with just two weeks left before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for action.

The president has shown ideological flexibility when it’s suited him in the past. There will be deals to be reached still, if Trump decides they’re worth discussing.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

President Trump has tweeted some 26 times in the last three-and-a-half days since his Department of Justice announced an indictment against 13 Russian nationals, alleging concerted and concealed efforts to inject chaos into the American political landscape to swing an election.

He has tweeted about Russia 13 times, but offered no consequences for the state involved in aggressive election meddling, no retaliation against the foreign actor, no safeguards to ward off potential attacks.

Instead, he has repeated — and exaggerated — a statement from the law enforcement community about there being no charge of collusion between his campaign and Russia – included in the indictment.

All in all, the head of the party that used to emphasize and run on national security still seems uninterested in creating a security plan. In fact, the president seems insulted by the idea that this team should respond at all to this cyber, social invasion by Russia.

Over the weekend, the president belittled and blamed President Obama, a member of his own cabinet, Oprah Winfrey and congressional Democrats.

(Unrelated to elections, but a sign of the divided times perhaps, he also gave a shoutout to NASCAR, but not to the American athletes competing in the Olympics.)

The TIP with John Verhovek

With one decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court may have fundamentally altered the race for control of the U.S. House in 2018.

The congressional map it issued yesterday drew Democratic praise nationwide, and while the GOP looks poised to challenge the map in court, it appears the congressional battleground for 2018 in Pennsylvania is set.

The new map significantly redraws districts that encompass the Philadelphia suburbs, a key purple part of a purple state where Democrats are poised to pick up seats, and it creates another competitive northeast Pennsylvania district that will be an open seat this year with the retirement of Republican Rep. Charlie Dent.

Thirteen of the districts in the previous map went to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, while just five went to Hillary Clinton. Ten of the districts in the new map were won by Trump, while eight went to Clinton, according to an analysis by redistricting expert Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, led by former Obama attorney general Eric Holder, has already identified key states where it claims “Democrats have an opportunity to protect against Republican gerrymandering.”

