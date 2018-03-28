The Note: White House census stance makes immigrants’ fears worse

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

The White House yesterday could have tried to allay the fears of immigrants, civil right activists, and Democrats worried that the last-minute addition to the 2020 census -- a question on citizenship -- will significantly dampen immigrant participation.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders could have said the White House wants everyone, regardless of status, to still participate. After all, the law dictates that the federal government try to count everyone, not just citizens.

She could have reminded people of another law, too, that says census data cannot be shared with any other government agency, or she could have said plainly that people will not be deported based on the data. She could have added that the White House wants a fair and accurate count to make sure inner cities and blue states are not essentially cheated out of federal funding if people are too nervous to open their doors to census workers.

But she didn’t.

Instead she talked about needing citizenship data to essentially fight other claims of voter fraud or misrepresentation. In a way, she brought the theme of mistrust into the conversation.

The fact is, adding this question may not have set off the political firestorm it did if so many immigrants, even those with some legal status, did not already feel skeptical of this administration and vulnerable.

The RUNDOWN with Emily Goodin

Another big question coming out of the decision to include citizenship status on the 2020 census is how it will affect the congressional reapportionment process.

That is the main point of the census: to determine how the 435 House seats are distributed throughout the country.

Democrats are expected to take the biggest hit – concerned that the citizenship question will suppress the participation of non-citizens, who tend to be minorities who reside in urban areas.

And their biggest, most shocking loss would be in the blue state of California, which would likely lose its first House seat in its 160-year history.

Illinois could also lose a seat, especially if there’s an undercount of non-citizens in urban areas, including Chicago or Aurora, which have large immigrant populations.

But purple states and red states could also be affected, particularly ones in the south and southwest with large numbers of immigrants.

Arizona and Colorado were predicted to gain a House seat after the 2020 census; that could change, leaving both states at their current numbers.

Texas was predicted to get two or three seats in a post-census map. The Lone Star State could end up with only one of those. And Florida, predicted to gain two seats, could go down to one.

Since states draw their own redistricting maps, it would be up to each to determine the new House district lines and, therefore, how any reapportionment would affect individual Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

That means this one decision by Trump’s Commerce Department could result in years of political battles to come.

The TIP with Alexander Mallin

This will mark the fifth day in a row that the president has not had any events open for press coverage on his public schedule, but yesterday evening Trump dined with supporters at the McLean, Va., home of real estate developer Giuseppe Cecchi.

While the dinner was not billed as a fundraiser, the New York Times described it as "part of a series of events intended to cultivate donors" to support the outsider groups bundling for Trump-backed candidates in the 2018 midterms.

Brian Walsh, president of the America First Action SuperPAC said in a statement to ABC: “America First Action is extremely honored to host President Trump as our special guest, along with supporters and friends of our organization. These events are not fundraisers for America First Action or any other entity."

In a separate statement, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said, "This dinner is not a fundraiser, no funds have been solicited."

President Trump has no public events scheduled, but meets with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and hosts a credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court hears arguments in the Benisek v. Lamone gerrymandering case this morning.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits Pathways to Housing PA, an organization focused on housing the homeless and offering addiction recovery services in the afternoon.

Republican and Democratic senators and representatives attend a briefing on the opioid crisis and the dark web hosted by the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe at 3:30 p.m.

"I didn't say he punches back on every single topic." – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, when asked by ABC News' Cecilia Vega why President Trump has not "punched back" regarding the Stormy Daniels controversy.

Trump wants military to help pay for the wall, but will need Congress to do it. Frustrated that the latest spending bill only allocates $1.6 billion for border security, President Donald Trump has suggested on Twitter and in a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., that the military should shell out for his $25 billion border wall. (Mary Bruce and Justin Fishel) https://abcn.ws/2GbC0rA

Democrats ask White House for details of Kushner ethics review. House Democrats are asking the White House for the findings of an internal review stemming from meetings Jared Kushner had in the White House with officials from two major Wall Street firms which later gave his family’s real estate business two loans. (Benjamin Siegel) https://abcn.ws/2IZzuCG

Twenty-six countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy. More than two dozen nations on three continents this week vowed to boot Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, just as the United States announced it was responding by expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers. (Ben Gittleson) https://abcn.ws/2GAUp0v

McCain memoir to reveal his 'no-holds-barred opinions' on Trump, publisher says. Republican Sen. John McCain is coming out with a new memoir this May that promises to reveal his “no-holds-barred opinions” on President Donald Trump, his administration, and the “divisive 2016 election.” (Mariam Khan) https://abcn.ws/2GfvzE8

Trump praises opioid overdose memorial slated to open outside White House in April. The memorial includes a wall of 22,000 faces of people who have died from opioid-related overdose carved into white ersatz pills, each about the size of a fingerprint. (Matt Seyler) https://abcn.ws/2DZJrMM

Citizenship question on census form could cost states like California a House seat. The decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census form could have far-reaching electoral consequences, which could cost states ranging from California to Illinois to Alabama a House seat. (Emily Goodin) https://abcn.ws/2pHZI3I

Former Cambridge Analytica employee Christopher Wylie testifies about data use scandal in UK. It wasn’t until Donald Trump became president that data scientist Christopher Wylie said he realized the full scope of the work he had been involved with, he told lawmakers in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. (Meghan Christi and Lena Marsi) https://abcn.ws/2Ga74Ie

NRA tells US Senator it accepted foreign funds, but used none to back Trump. The National Rifle Association has told a leading Senate Democrat that the gun rights group has accepted foreign donations but said that the funds were not used for election-related activities. (Benjamin Siegel and Matthew Mosk) https://abcn.ws/2pL13rg

Manafort wants charges in Virginia dismissed, calls Mueller probe ‘blank check’. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking a federal judge to dismiss the most recent charges against him, arguing that special counsel Robert Mueller’s additional indictment in Virginia surpassed the scope of his mandate to investigate Russia meddling in the 2016 election. (Lucien Bruggeman) https://abcn.ws/2Gj3w2D

Stormy Daniels not going away 'anytime soon,' lawyer says. Porn actress Stormy Daniels has a "litany of more evidence" to back her allegation of an affair with President Donald Trump, her lawyer told "Good Morning America" Monday. (Kelly McCarthy and Bill Hutchinson) https://abcn.ws/2pHSxsl

The New York Times reports on the effects on elderly patients of Medicare limiting doses of opioid-based painkillers. https://nyti.ms/2I7NdpM

FiveThirtyEight analyzes the increasing onerousness of student loan forgiveness. https://53eig.ht/2I9LwrE

