Pelosi, other female Democrats to wear black to Trump's State of the Union address

A group of female House Democrats, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plan to wear black for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address later this month, in an anti-harassment demonstration to show solidarity for victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The move comes after scores of actresses and actors dressed in black at the Golden Globes, as Hollywood continues to reckon with sexual harassment. Actors and actresses also wore “Time’s Up” pins, in support of a new legal fund for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“We are supporting the brave women in every industry and every corner of the country who are making their voices heard,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We are at a watershed moment in the nationwide fight against sexual harassment and discrimination, and we must continue to keep up the drumbeat of action for real change.”

The effort is being led by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the chair of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, and has been in the works for weeks. Other leaders of the group, including Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., also plan to participate.

Democratic women led by Frankel wore white at Trump’s first joint address to Congress last February, a nod to the women’s suffrage movement and rebuke of the Trump administration.

Like Hollywood, Capitol Hill and Washington continue to grapple with issues of sexual harassment and misconduct. The House, following the resignation of several members accused of sexual misconduct, is expected to take up new legislation to reform the workplace harassment complaint process and anti-harassment training process in the coming weeks.