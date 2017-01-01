Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • People attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017, the night before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump at a pre-inaugural celebration event in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017.
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • Supporters of President Barack Obama at the White House the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • Kyle Towe and Chad Towe, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, sell buttons the day before his inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017.
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • People express their feelings regarding the potential changes to U.S. immigration policy the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

  • Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump tear-up at a pre-inaugural event, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
    Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

