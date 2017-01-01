People attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017, the night before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump at a pre-inaugural celebration event in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

Supporters of President Barack Obama at the White House the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

Kyle Towe and Chad Towe, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, sell buttons the day before his inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News

People express their feelings regarding the potential changes to U.S. immigration policy the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Ron Haviv/VII for ABC News