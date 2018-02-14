Elected officials offer outpouring of support for Florida HS shooting victims

Feb 14, 2018, 4:23 PM ET
"If you pray, you ought to pray for these students and their school and their parents right now," Senator Bill Nelson, D-Florida, told ABC News.PlayABCNews.com
At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Politicians reacted on Twitter as details about the shooting were still unclear.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

