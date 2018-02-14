Elected officials offer outpouring of support for Florida HS shooting victims

At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Politicians reacted on Twitter as details about the shooting were still unclear.

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Our worst fears are being realized. It looks like it’s a number of fatalities. Praying for all those students, families and school members affected at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Sen. Bill Nelson tells @gstephanopoulos that "we'll have another round of all of this debate" over background checks and other gun restrictions once investigation is under way. https://t.co/4QuB0GYG2P pic.twitter.com/MTQnooZg8I — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

Parkland is an idyllic community. Tragedies like this occur everywhere. School shootings occur everywhere. This is horrific. https://t.co/ygR6Z5gmgN — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 14, 2018

Oh no. Again. Sending every good thought I have to Parkland right now. https://t.co/gR57dPrcBU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2018

Sen. Chris Murphy addresses Florida school shooting on Senate floor: "Let me just note once again for my colleagues...We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else." https://t.co/BuEAqG21or pic.twitter.com/h2ODRP5g7N — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

April 16, 2007, was the worst day of my life—when 32 people were shot and killed at Virginia Tech. Nearly 11 years later, there are far too many "worst days" in America. The people of Parkland, Florida, are facing one of them today. I am heartbroken and grieve with them. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.