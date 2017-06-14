At least 20 Republican members of Congress were in attendance at this morning's baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman began firing, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, and at least four other people.

The GOP lawmakers that make up a 34-member team had been practicing for Thursday's annual charity congressional baseball game.

Zach Barth, a staffer of Rep. Roger Williams, was also injured. Barth is "receiving medical attention, but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery," according to Williams.

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Also among the injured is Matt Mika, the director of government relations for Tyson Foods' Washington, D.C., office.

"He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family," a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said in a statement.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio treated Scalise immediately after he was shot. Wenstrup has a medical degree and served in Iraq as a combat surgeon.

"I felt I was back in Iraq, but without my weapon," Wenstrup told Fox News.

Here is the full list of attendees at the routine early-morning baseball practice that turned into a terrifying, chaotic scene:

Present during the shooting

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise

Capitol Police officer

Capitol Police officer

Rep. Roger Williams

Williams staffer Zach Barth

Rep. Joe Barton

Barton's chief of staff Ryan Thomas

Barton's two sons, Jack and Brad

Rep. Steve Pearce

Rep. Mo Brooks

Sen. Rand Paul

Rep. Brad Wenstrup

Rep. Ron DeSantis

Sen. Jeff Flake

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

Rep. Jeff Duncan

Rep. Trent Kelly

Rep. John Moolenaar

Rep. Gary Palmer

Rep. Mike Bishop

Rep. Jack Bergman

Rep. Mike Conaway

Rep. Rodney Davis

Matt Mika

Practiced, but left before the shooting

Rep. Tom Rooney

Rep. Mark Walker

Rep. Bill Johnson

Not present at the time of the shooting

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Roger Marshall

Rep. Kevin Yoder

Rep. Dennis Ross

Rep. Ryan Costello

Rep. Pat Meehan

Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Rep. Darren LaHood

Rep. Steven Palazzo

Rep. Kevin Brady

Rep. Erik Paulsen

Rep. John Shimkus

