At least 20 Republican members of Congress were in attendance at this morning's baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman began firing, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, and at least four other people.
The GOP lawmakers that make up a 34-member team had been practicing for Thursday's annual charity congressional baseball game.
Zach Barth, a staffer of Rep. Roger Williams, was also injured. Barth is "receiving medical attention, but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery," according to Williams.
I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice— Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017
Also among the injured is Matt Mika, the director of government relations for Tyson Foods' Washington, D.C., office.
"He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family," a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said in a statement.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio treated Scalise immediately after he was shot. Wenstrup has a medical degree and served in Iraq as a combat surgeon.
"I felt I was back in Iraq, but without my weapon," Wenstrup told Fox News.
Here is the full list of attendees at the routine early-morning baseball practice that turned into a terrifying, chaotic scene:
Present during the shooting
- House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise
- Capitol Police officer
- Capitol Police officer
- Rep. Roger Williams
- Williams staffer Zach Barth
- Rep. Joe Barton
- Barton's chief of staff Ryan Thomas
- Barton's two sons, Jack and Brad
- Rep. Steve Pearce
- Rep. Mo Brooks
- Sen. Rand Paul
- Rep. Brad Wenstrup
- Rep. Ron DeSantis
- Sen. Jeff Flake
- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
- Rep. Barry Loudermilk
- Rep. Jeff Duncan
- Rep. Trent Kelly
- Rep. John Moolenaar
- Rep. Gary Palmer
- Rep. Mike Bishop
- Rep. Jack Bergman
- Rep. Mike Conaway
- Rep. Rodney Davis
- Matt Mika
Practiced, but left before the shooting
- Rep. Tom Rooney
- Rep. Mark Walker
- Rep. Bill Johnson
Not present at the time of the shooting
- Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Rep. Roger Marshall
- Rep. Kevin Yoder
- Rep. Dennis Ross
- Rep. Ryan Costello
- Rep. Pat Meehan
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa
- Rep. Darren LaHood
- Rep. Steven Palazzo
- Rep. Kevin Brady
- Rep. Erik Paulsen
- Rep. John Shimkus
