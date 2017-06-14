Who was present during the GOP Congressional baseball team practice shooting in Virginia

Jun 14, 2017, 1:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Joe Barton, center, and other members of the Republican Congressional softball team, stand behind police tape of the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot.PlayCliff Owen/AP Photo
At least 20 Republican members of Congress were in attendance at this morning's baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman began firing, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, and at least four other people.

The GOP lawmakers that make up a 34-member team had been practicing for Thursday's annual charity congressional baseball game.

Zach Barth, a staffer of Rep. Roger Williams, was also injured. Barth is "receiving medical attention, but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery," according to Williams.

Also among the injured is Matt Mika, the director of government relations for Tyson Foods' Washington, D.C., office.

"He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family," a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said in a statement.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio treated Scalise immediately after he was shot. Wenstrup has a medical degree and served in Iraq as a combat surgeon.

"I felt I was back in Iraq, but without my weapon," Wenstrup told Fox News.

Here is the full list of attendees at the routine early-morning baseball practice that turned into a terrifying, chaotic scene:

Present during the shooting

  • House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise
  • Capitol Police officer
  • Capitol Police officer
  • Rep. Roger Williams
  • Williams staffer Zach Barth
  • Rep. Joe Barton
  • Barton's chief of staff Ryan Thomas
  • Barton's two sons, Jack and Brad
  • Rep. Steve Pearce
  • Rep. Mo Brooks
  • Sen. Rand Paul
  • Rep. Brad Wenstrup
  • Rep. Ron DeSantis
  • Sen. Jeff Flake
  • Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk
  • Rep. Jeff Duncan
  • Rep. Trent Kelly
  • Rep. John Moolenaar
  • Rep. Gary Palmer
  • Rep. Mike Bishop
  • Rep. Jack Bergman
  • Rep. Mike Conaway
  • Rep. Rodney Davis
  • Matt Mika

Practiced, but left before the shooting

  • Rep. Tom Rooney
  • Rep. Mark Walker
  • Rep. Bill Johnson

Not present at the time of the shooting

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz
  • Rep. Roger Marshall
  • Rep. Kevin Yoder
  • Rep. Dennis Ross
  • Rep. Ryan Costello
  • Rep. Pat Meehan
  • Rep. Doug LaMalfa
  • Rep. Darren LaHood
  • Rep. Steven Palazzo
  • Rep. Kevin Brady
  • Rep. Erik Paulsen
  • Rep. John Shimkus

ABC News' Cindy Smith, Benjamin Siegel, Ali Rogin, MaryAlice Parks, Jordyn Phelps, John Parkinson, Angie Yack, Arlette Saenz, Zunaira Zaki and Michael Del Moro contributed to this report.