Doctors who are treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital said today the former president is out of the ICU, and the former first lady has been discharged.

George Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14 after exhibiting shortness of breath, and has been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit during his stay.

Barbara Bush, 91, entered the same hospital Wednesday with bronchitis.

Drs. Amy Mynderse and Clint Doerr, who have been treating the Bushes, answered reporters’ questions about their medical treatment this morning.

At one point during the former president's stay, doctors inserted a breathing tube and a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing. The tube was removed Friday, the doctors said, adding that Bush has been sitting up and watching television.

The couple's 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in U.S. history, according to The Associated Press.

"They're therapy for each other," Doerr said of the Bushes’ interaction in the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.