With the West Wing undergoing renovations and Congress on August recess, President Donald Trump arrived Friday afternoon at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a 17-day vacation.

"The president and his staff are moving out of the West Wing for roughly a two-week period due to the necessary renovations," said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

As he was leaving the White House, the president waved to guests and staffers gathered on the South Lawn, who cheered as he boarded Marine One. He was joined by Chief of Staff John Kelly, senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter.