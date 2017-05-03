President Trump is getting personally involved, again, in an effort to get the Republican Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill passed in the House.

The president spoke to 15 Republican House members Tuesday who have either said they are opposed to the bill or are still undecided, according to a senior White House official involved in the effort.

Trump will meet with “a handful” of skeptical House Republicans at the White House later this morning, the official told ABC News. The White House and congressional Republicans are discussing a possible amendment to the bill to address the concerns of those now opposed.

The White House still hopes the bill will pass this week, although the senior official acknowledged that it is close and that if it passes, it will be by a “razor-thin” margin.