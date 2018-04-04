Here are some of the products that could be impacted by the tariff tiff

China has announced it's raising tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods — part of a back and forth between the U.S. and the Chinese government.

In the latest salvo, the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said that nation is protecting its "legitimate rights and interests" by imposing a 25 percent at a yet to be determined date on such items as soybeans and produce.

President Donald Trump announced in March that the U.S. will impose tariffs on roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. The U.S. Trade Representative's office says roughly 1,300 items potentially facing tariff hikes will undergo further review in a public notice, hearing, and comment process. The agency will then issue a final determination on the products subject to the additional tariffs.

Here are some of the products that could be impacted: