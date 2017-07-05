Rep. Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized in fair condition after he was shot in the hip June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Virginia, is "getting better," according to friend and fellow Republican congressman Phil Roe.

"He's had a very, very serious injury," Roe, who represents Tennessee's 1st Congressional District, told ABC affiliate WJHL. "He's just out of bed. He's not able to eat yet, but he is getting better.”

Roe is looking forward to his colleague's recovery, telling WJHL that he's extended an invitation to the House Majority Whip from Louisiana to attend the University of Tennessee-Louisiana State University football game later this year.

"I've invited him to the LSU-UT football game in November and hopefully, he'll be well enough then," said Roe, adding that he texted Scalise a few days ago, and sent him a video message along with 150 colleagues.

Roe says Scalise was supposed be in the eastern Tennessee vacation area of Pigeon Forge this week vacationing with his family after Roe had encouraged him to do so several years ago.

Cliff Owen/AP Photo

Scalise, the No. 3 House GOP leader, was upgraded to fair condition and moved out of MedStar Washington Hospital Center's intensive care unit in late June, the hospital said at the time, adding that he was "beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was one of five people wounded in the shooting. The gunman was killed.