Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement today, nearly six weeks after he and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

The House majority whip "is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation," the hospital said. "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation."

The statement added, "He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time."

