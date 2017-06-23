Rep. Steve Scalise out of ICU, listed in 'fair condition'

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is out of the intensive care unit, a source familiar with his recovery said, nine days after the House majority whip and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise has not been released from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is still listed in "fair condition."

Hospital officials said earlier this week that "Scalise continues to make good progress" and "is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said last week that Scalise had "sustained a single rifle wound that entered in the area of the left hip. It traveled directly across toward the other hip in what we call a trans pelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented and did substantial damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

"I understand he was awake on scene but by the time he was transported by helicopter to the MedStar trauma center, he was in shock," Sava said. "When he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death." His condition later improved.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police after shooting Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others at a practice for the annual charity congressional baseball game. Hodgkinson's wife emotionally told reporters, "I can’t believe he did this," saying there were no signs.