President Donald Trump said today his "dear friend," Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., "took a bullet for all of us" when the House majority whip and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.

Trump, in Miami this afternoon delivering remarks on Cuba policy changes, said of Scalise, "Because of him and the tremendous pain and suffering he's now enduring -- he's having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought -- our country will perhaps become closer, more unified. So important. So we all owe Steve a big, big thank you."

On Thursday evening, Scalise remained in critical condition but had "improved in the last 24 hours," the hospital said.

The hospital said Thursday evening that Scalise "underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg."

"The congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time," the hospital added.

House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Scalise at the hospital today, an aide said.

Former President George W. Bush wrote on Instagram today, "Last night I had a nice chat with Jennifer Scalise, who reports that Steve is fighting hard and getting better. They are both staying #ScaliseStrong, and Laura and I are praying for the Congressman's full and speedy recovery."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the hospital Wednesday evening. Trump sat by Scalise's bedside and met with his wife, as well as Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was also wounded in the attack, and her wife.

Trump today praised the police officers who fired back at the suspect after the gunfire broke out, saying, "Our police officers were incredible, weren't they? They did a great job."

Trump asked that all of the victims stay in people's prayers, adding, "Let us all pray for a future of peace, unity and safety for all of our people."

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning after shooting Scalise, Griner and two others. Hodgkinson's wife emotionally told reporters Thursday, "I can’t believe he did this," saying there were no signs.