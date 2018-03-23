Dr. Aleksander Kogan, the Cambridge University researcher who collected information on millions of Americans through Facebook for Cambridge Analytica, says both the social media giant and the controversial political research firm are using “revisionist history” to make him a “scapegoat.”

The real culprit, he says, is Christopher Wiley, the ex-employee of Cambridge Analytica who helped spark the controversy in the first place.

Kogan found himself at the center of a burgeoning scandal this week after Wiley told The New York Times that Kogan helped the firm exploit Facebook data Kogan had harvested through an app without users’ knowledge. In an interview with ABC News, however, Kogan said it was Wiley who proposed the data-sharing agreement, assured him it was “totally legal” and even wrote the terms and conditions for the commercial version of the app.

“[He] guided us the whole way on what would be legal and appropriate,” Kogan told ABC News.

Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica and Kogan from the social network last week pending an investigation into the breach of millions of user profiles, while Cambridge Analytica has denied any wrongdoing and blamed Kogan for violating Facebook's privacy terms.

Kogan claims both companies are treating him “unfairly.”

“Their position that they didn’t know and it was me and my company,” he told ABC News, “strikes me as entirely inconsistent with the facts.”

A representative for Wiley didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the allegations made by Kogan.

Andrew Testa/New York Times via Redux

Wiley says he sounded the alarm because he was concerned about Cambridge Analytica’s role in the 2016 election. The firm was retained by the Trump campaign, but both the company and the campaign have said the Facebook data was not used as part of that work.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have invited both Wiley and Kogan for interviews. Wiley has agreed to the meeting, and Kogan has yet to respond to the committee on the matter.

Kogan’s version of events differs significantly from the ones put forth by Wiley and Cambridge Analytica.

According to Kogan, Wiley approached him with a proposal in 2014 about six months after his app launched that would transform what was originally intended to be an academic study for Cambridge University into a corporate market research project for SCL Group, Cambridge Analytica’s parent company.

Kogan said Wiley assured him the transaction would be legal and even offered to personally rewrite its terms and conditions to reflect its newly commercial interests.

“Wiley told me it was ‘totally legal’ to share the data with them,” said Kogan. “They assured [me] that terms of service would be ones that allowed a broad license for usage, and this would be a completely commercial project.”

SCL Group purchased the data. Kogan declined to comment on the price tag but said he personally didn’t make any money at all. Ultimately, the firm received personal information from about 30 million Facebook users through the app, Kogan said.

Kogan does not appear to have explicitly alerted Facebook to the change of plans, but the app was updated and renamed. He says he wasn’t attempting to disguise its true intentions.

“It’s not like we changed [the app’s terms and conditions] somewhere [Facebook] couldn’t see. It’s on their system,” he said. “And their terms of service for developers state that ‘Hey, we will monitor your app, if we see any violations we’re going to notify you and audit you and all that stuff.’ And that never happened.”

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now Wiley, who told ABC News he left the company in late 2014, has painted a dark picture of his former employer, accusing them of “weaponizing the Internet” on behalf of their clients.

“Cambridge Analytica will try to pick at whatever mental weakness or vulnerability that we think you have and try to warp your perception of what’s real around you,” Wylie told ABC News. “If you are looking to create an information weapon, the battle space you operate in is social media. That is where the fight happens.”

Then another bombshell report appeared to bolster Wylie’s assertions.

On Tuesday, Britain’s Channel 4 News aired video of Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix appearing to court someone posing as a potential client by boasting about how the firm had sought to sway elections not only through digital micro-targeting but also bribery and entrapment. The claims in that report have not been independently verified by ABC News, but Nix was promptly suspended by the company’s board of directors.

Kogan, 31, was born in Moldova -- then a Soviet State -- and immigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was seven years old. Later, he held an honorary associate professorship from the St. Petersburg State University in Russia, which he says entailed two or three trips to the university.

He told ABC News that he is a U.S. citizen, but those ties have raised questions about whether this effort could have been connected to Russia’s broader effort to interfere in the 2016 election. Kogan says the speculation has only distracted from the real issue at hand: the privacy of personal data on the internet.

“Honestly, I think a lot of that is a sideshow,” Kogan said. “I think the Russian bit is quite ridiculous and really that’s what’s distracting us from the core issues that we really should have a conversation about, in terms of how do we use data, what do people know, what is appropriate and what does the general public feel comfortable with.”