The road to repealing and replacing Obamacare

As the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s marathon hearing on the GOP’s health care repeal-and-replace plan approached its 24th hour, lawmakers continued to battle over not only the future of the country’s health care laws, but also every other detail in between. In the House alone, the process is expected to take at least three weeks.

“I appreciate the fact that we've been here now almost 24 hours, so tempers are probably fraying a little and we're all a little tired,” Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., admitted, urging his committee to move past a disagreement this morning.

Rep. Anna Eshoo also casually observed the epic length of the hearing, which lasted nearly 27 hours.

“The debate about health care and how this legislation is going to affect [Americans] has been the debate for 24 hours,” Eshoo, D-Calif., bemoaned.

The Ways and Means Committee, the other House committee with authorizing jurisdiction over the legislation, had finished its own extensive debate after 4 a.m.

While Democrats have worked overtime to frustrate and delay the progression of the legislation, they appear powerless so far to block its advancement. That privilege will fall to conservatives.

Winning over conservatives

The White House is already deep into its lobbying operation, including buttering up conservatives with invitations to bowl at the Harry S. Truman bowling alley in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building basement, and even dine with the president, as former campaign rival Sen. Ted Cruz did Wednesday evening.

Cruz’s daughters were even photographed standing at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with President Trump.

Our family had dinner w the President & First Lady, who were warm & gracious. Catherine brought Joe--her kindergarten class stuffed giraffe! pic.twitter.com/fJ5GvuZ98B — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence has also been making the rounds at the Capitol, meeting with key conservative Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Dave Brat of Virginia and Mark Walker of North Carolina Wednesday, and Sens. Pat Roberts of Kansas, Rob Portman of Ohio and John Thune of South Dakota Thursday.

Back to work on the Hill today, meeting with @SenPatRoberts on the #AmericanHealthCareAct. pic.twitter.com/sya1T5xW9e — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 9, 2017

What is reconciliation?

Reconciliation is a powerful tool that enables the Senate to dodge a filibuster, requiring just a simple majority to pass the bill.

But the so-called Byrd rule mandates that every provision in a reconciliation bill must have a direct budgetary impact on mandatory spending or revenue. In other words, everything must pertain to spending money, like issuing tax credits or changing health savings accounts, to revising revenue streams, like cutting taxes.

While Trump and many Republicans want to remove regulatory barriers, such as to selling health insurance across state lines, that would not have an explicit budgetary impact, so it cannot be part of reconciliation.

“What people are sort of learning is this reconciliation tool is pretty tight,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., explained. “There's a lot of stuff we would love to put in the bill but, unfortunately, the Senate rules don't allow us to do that.”

What happens next in the House?

Now that the two committees have completed their work, they will report their bills to the House Budget Committee, according to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., where the two measures will face another markup to bind the bills into a single document.

Reconciliation rules prevent Budget committee members from offering amendments to change policy in the bill. They can only make technical changes, like inserting commas and fixing typos.

Soon after, McCarthy anticipates the full House will consider the legislation, but he won’t proceed without a confident count of the Republican votes necessary to pass the bill: 216.

The Budget Committee will then send its product to the House Rules Committee, where Republican leaders are likely to block further amendments if they have votes to pass the reconciled legislation. It’s possible the legislation could come to the floor under a modified rule to accept a limited amount of amendments intended to help it cross the finish line.

When will the Senate act?

Assuming no hiccups, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he hopes to consider the House’s bill prior to the Easter-Passover recess, which begins April 10.

If the Senate makes any changes to the House bill, that would punt the bill back to the lower chamber for another vote.

But without any changes, Trump could sign the legislation into law before the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17.