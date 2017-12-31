Russia, health care, hurricanes and harassment: A look back at 2017 in politics

Dec 31, 2017, 6:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Political news emerged from Washington, D.C. and beyond in 2017 at a seemingly breakneck pace. A new president, major congressional legislation, contentious elections, and widespread controversies turned over news cycles at record speeds, resulting in major stories emerging on a near-weekly basis.

President Trump's most popular tweets of 2017

Members of Congress who won't serve throughout 2018

With the calendar set to turn to 2018 on Monday, here's a recap of the major political news of the last 12 months:

January

Inauguration, Women's March, travel ban

PHOTO:The view from the top of the Washington monument showing the size of the crowd that during the inauguration ceremonies for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
PHOTO:The view from the top of the Washington monument showing the size of the crowd that during the inauguration ceremonies for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

The year in politics began in earnest with the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. In the immediate aftermath, White House press secretary Sean Spicer bickered with reporters over the size of the audience that witnessed the event, and thousands of people opposed to the new president took to the streets of major cities around the world for Women's March protests.

PHOTO: Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trumps presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

One week into his term, Trump signed the first in a succession of executive orders restricting entry into the U.S. by people from seven majority-Muslim countries, which critics derided as a “Muslim ban.” That sparked more protests and the president’s subsequent firing of then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates over her instructions that the Department of Justice refrain from defending the order.

PHOTO: Demonstrators march through Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trumps executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport, Jan. 29, 2017.Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Demonstrators march through Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport, Jan. 29, 2017.

February

Michael Flynn fired

PHOTO: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the daily news briefing at the White House, Feb. 1, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Carolyn Kaster/AP photo, FILE
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the daily news briefing at the White House, Feb. 1, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign on Feb. 13 after he admitted to misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States prior to Trump's inauguration. Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty in December 2017 to a single felony count of lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016.

March

Wiretapping claims, Sessions recusal

Trump made headlines when he made the unsubstantiated claim that President Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower during his 2016 campaign for president. Current and former Justice Department and intelligence community officials ruled out such an operation and said there is no evidence to support Trump's claim. An investigation led by Trump's Republican allies later revealed incidental information collection on some Trump associates who were caught up in surveillance of other foreign US intelligence targets.

PHOTO: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, walks to speak with reporters outside of the White House, March 22, 2017, after a meeting with President Donald Trump. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, walks to speak with reporters outside of the White House, March 22, 2017, after a meeting with President Donald Trump.

In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all investigations related to the 2016 election – which ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel, Robert Mueller, to oversee the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. Trump later and repeatedly slammed Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the probe.

April

Syrian air strike, 'mother of all bombs'

PHOTO: The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7, 2017.Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7, 2017.

On April 7, Trump directed the U.S. military to launch airstrikes against a Syrian airport from which a chemical weapon attack was initiated in the days prior according to US intelligence. It was his first major military action ordered as president. A week later, U.S. military action in the Middle East continued with the dropping of a 22,000-pound "Mother of All Bombs" on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan. The strike killed 36 militants in the blast, equivalent to one of 11 tons of TNT.

May

James Comey firing, Robert Mueller appointment

In a month that altered the course of the Russia investigation, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9 -- a decision he first said was made on the recommendation of Sessions and Rosenstein but later conceded was entirely his own, made prior to their input. Trump said in an interview three days later that the FBI's Russia investigation was on his mind when deciding to fire the director. Over the summer, Comey would go on to describe his multiple conversations with Trump in the aftermath of the election, including one in which he said the president told him he hoped the FBI would let go of its investigation of Flynn.

PHOTO: A Sept.4, 2013 file photo showing incoming FBI Director James Comey, right, talking with retiring FBI Director Robert Mueller at the Justice Department in Washington,D.C. Susan Walsh/AP Photo
A Sept.4, 2013 file photo showing incoming FBI Director James Comey, right, talking with retiring FBI Director Robert Mueller at the Justice Department in Washington,D.C.

On May 17, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller special counsel, giving him the reigns of the investigation that would continue to expand as it looked into the potential of Trump campaign collusion with Russia and related matters.

June

Paris Climate Agreement withdrawal, Congressional baseball shooting

In June, Trump announced that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, arguing that the requirements of the accord were burdensome upon the country. He would later leave open the possibility a return to the deal, incumbent upon more favorable terms.

PHOTO: FBI agents continue to search for evidence on the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., June 15, 2017, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during during a congressional baseball practice.Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo
FBI agents continue to search for evidence on the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., June 15, 2017, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during during a congressional baseball practice.

On June 14, a gunman opened fire on a practice for the Republican Congressional baseball team in Alexandria, Virginia, seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and wounding three others. After an arduous recovery, Scalise returned to work at the Capitol in September.

July

Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus' resignation, John Kelly's ascension, healthcare vote

PHOTO: Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017.

In the whirlwind final weeks of July, financier Anthony Scaramucci was named White House communications director and left the position after a little over a week later following comments critical of fellow administration officials. Among those officials was Chief of Staff Reince Priebus who announced his resignation the same week. He was replaced by then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017.| Sen. John McCain returns to the Senate, July 25, 2017. | Senator Lisa Murkowski arrives for a Senate health care vote on Capitol Hill, July 27, 2017.AP/Getty Images/Reuters
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017.| Sen. John McCain returns to the Senate, July 25, 2017. | Senator Lisa Murkowski arrives for a Senate health care vote on Capitol Hill, July 27, 2017.

Meanwhile, Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act reached a dramatic climax on Capitol Hill when Sen. John McCain cast a deciding, late-night "no" vote on new legislation, joining party colleagues Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ala. and Susan Collins, R-Maine as the only Republicans to oppose the bill.

That same month, Trump tweeted transgender individuals would be unable to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military," a move that effectively sought to reverse an Obama-era policy. As of Monday, transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist as a result of a federal court ruling.

August

Charlottesville

PHOTO: People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.

A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee turned deadly on Aug. 12 when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman. In the aftermath, Trump faced criticism for what many viewed as a weak condemnation of those who took part in the event, particularly after he said there were "very fine people on both sides."

September

Hurricanes

PHOTO: Residents wade through a flooded area in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Catano, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2017. Carlos Giusti/AP
Residents wade through a flooded area in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Catano, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2017.

Trump faced the first major natural disasters of his presidency when, over the final weeks of August and into September, three major hurricanes battered the U.S. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria left billions of dollars in destruction across Texas, the Gulf Coast, Florida and Puerto Rico. The president would later tangle with Puerto Rican officials, including San Juan's Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who criticized the administration's response to Maria. Power outages on the island persist, now three months later.

In September, Trump also announced his administration would end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, and pledged to "revisit" the matter if Congress can't craft a solution.

That same month, in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump sternly criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary."

October

Las Vegas shooting, indictments

PHOTO: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.David Becker/Getty Images
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left 58 people dead at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, relaunching the nation's gun control debate after it was revealed that the gunman used bump stock devices to alter semi-automatic rifles and fire over 1,000 rounds from his hotel room down into the crowd below.

At the end of the month, the Russia investigation would deliver its first indictments when former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate and Trump campaign aide Rick Gates were charged with conspiracy and money laundering, among other crimes. A third former Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

November

#MeToo

PHOTO: Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. questions Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., walks down the House steps after voting in the Capitol on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Getty Images
Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. questions Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., walks down the House steps after voting in the Capitol on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Politicians were swept up in the #MeToo movement throughout November as women across the country publicly shared stories of sexual harassment. Among those who announced their resignations from Congress were Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. and Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich. Accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore by several women contributed to his special election defeat in December to Democrat Doug Jones.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a church revival, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Jackson, Ala.AP
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a church revival, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Jackson, Ala.

December

Tax reform

PHOTO: Surrounded by Republican Senators and House Representatives, President Donald Trump speaks about the passage of tax reform legislation on the South Lawn of the White House, December 20, 2017.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Surrounded by Republican Senators and House Representatives, President Donald Trump speaks about the passage of tax reform legislation on the South Lawn of the White House, December 20, 2017.

Republicans landed a major legislative victory to close out the year, passing a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code that included modest income tax cuts for most Americans in the short-term and a major, permanent reduction in the corporate tax rate. The president touted the bill as a "Christmas present" for the American people and promptly signed the legislation and celebrated with Republicans at the White House before leaving for a vacation in Florida to close out the year.

Comments