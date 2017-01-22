With Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Donald Trump missing from this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live," Beck Bennett's Vladimir Putin and Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway were responsible for skewering all things Trump -- particularly the number of attendees at Friday's inauguration and Putin's alleged involvement in Trump's win.

The cold open began with the message, "And now a paid message from From the Russian Federation," featuring cast member Bennett's Putin speaking to the camera from an office in Moscow.

"Hello America," begins Bennett's Putin. "Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States. Hooray, we did it! And today many of you are scared, and marching in the streets. You are worried your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. But don't worry -- it's not. Relax, I've got this -- Puti, is going to make everything OK. I promise that we will take of America, it's the most expensive thing we've ever bought."

Bennett's Putin then takes aim at the conflicting number of attendees at the inauguration. "I'm glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration," he says as a photo of thousands of people is shown. "Oh, wait, that's the Women's March. Here is inauguration." A photo showing empty patches of space on the National Mall, taken during the inauguration, is then show.

The cold open also addressed Saturday's Women's March on Washington, and similar marches that occurred worldwide.

Bennett's Putin asks, "So why are American women protesting? In Russia, women have no reason to protest."

He then introduces a Russian woman, played my McKinnon: "Hello, I am Olya, Russian woman," she says. "I am so happy. Each day I wake up with big smile on my face like this. I sleep in bed, not in carcas of dog. My president is number one hottie for all time.

Bennett's Putin then gives her a fish, to which she responds, "Ah, my pension!"

Later in the show, McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway makes her return in sketch in which she is being interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper, played by Bennett. When he asks her, "What do you get out of this?," she breaks out into a musical-esque number in which she sings about her desire to be a celebrity.

"The name on everybody's lips is going to be Conway ... The lady raking in the chips is going to be Conway ... I am going to be a celebrity, that means somebody everyone knows."