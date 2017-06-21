Scalise upgraded to 'fair condition,' beginning rehabilitation

The condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to fair, a week after he was shot while participating in a practice with members of the Republican congressional baseball team.

Scalise, R-La., has made incremental progress since being shot in the left hip last Wednesday; his condition was previously upgraded from "critical" to "serious" on Saturday.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress," said MedStar Washington Hospital Center in a statement. "He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Three others were shot in addition to Scalise. The shooting was allegedly carried out by James T. Hodgkinson, who was later killed by police.

Upon Scalise's arrival at the hospital last week, "he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death," said Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, at a press conference Friday.