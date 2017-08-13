Scaramucci criticizes Trump's reaction to Charlottesville violence

Aug 13, 2017, 9:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Anthony Scaramucci appears on This Week, Aug. 13, 2017.PlayABC News
WATCH Scaramucci: Trump 'needed to be much harsher' with Charlottesville remarks

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had harsh words for President Donald Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.

Scaramucci spoke to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC News' "This Week" today in his first television interview since his whirlwind 11-day stint in the White House.

"I wouldn't have recommended that statement," Scaramucci said of Trump's words on Saturday from Bedminster, New Jersey. "I think he would have needed to have been much harsher."

"With the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out," Scaramucci said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.