Fox News host Sean Hannity disputes a claim that he was a client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney — an assertion Cohen’s lawyers made in court on Monday during a surprising turn in the legal spat over records seized by the FBI.

Cohen’s legal team was ordered to reveal the name to a federal judge in New York after writing in court papers that Cohen performed legal work for three clients between 2017-2018: Donald Trump, Elliot Broidy, and an unnamed third client.

“I understand he doesn’t want his name out there,” Judge Kimba Wood said. “That’s not enough under the law.”

Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, arranged the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Broidy, a former GOP fundraiser, resigned from the Republican National Committee on Friday after acknowledging making a $1.6 million payment to a model he impregnated.

It’s not yet clear what services Cohen said he allegedly provided Hannity.

Hannity said in a statement that Cohen never represented him.

"Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees," Hannity said. "I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party."

