Sean Spicer relinquishes press secretary Twitter account to Sarah Sanders

Aug 5, 2017, 2:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer talks with Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.Olivier Douliery/Abaca (Sipa via AP Images)
Sean Spicer on Friday night passed the social media baton to Sarah Sanders, who last month replaced him as White House press secretary.

"Today, I'm turning the @PressSec handle over to Sarah," Spicer tweeted from @PressSec. "It's been an incredible honor sharing @POTUS' message with over 2M followers each day."

About 15 minutes later, Sanders tweeted back, "Thank you @SeanSpicer for the 2 million+ followers #AmericaMustReallyLoveYou." The social media lovefest continued, with Spicer responding, "You're very welcome."

White House deputy communications director Jessica Ditto tweeted, "Passing of the @PressSec account baton. Welcome, Sarah! Thank you for everything, @seanspicer."

The Twitter shake-up means that Sanders will no longer tweet from the @SHSanders45 handle -- "Signing off. Follow me @PressSec for updates," she tweeted -- while Spicer will now tweet from the handle @SeanSpicer.

It also means that Sanders will enjoy a significant boost in followers, jumping to 2 million from more than 950,000 followers. Spicer, however, will downgrade to 384,000 followers.