Senate Intelligence Committee finds 'no indications' of wiretapping at Trump Tower

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement Thursday saying that they have no reason to believe that President Donald Trump's wiretapping claims are true.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said in the joint statement.

They both visited CIA headquarters last week, and the two men have also met with FBI Director James Comey and have been privy to relevant classified documents.

This latest statement echoes what House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier on Thursday and what the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, said Wednesday.