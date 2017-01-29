Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a warning on President Trump’s decision to temporarily ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, warning that the administration should not use it to impose a religious test on those seeking entry to the United States.

In an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, McConnell said he supports the notion of strengthening the country's process of vetting immigrants for national security, but not the targeting of specific sects.

“I don't want to criticize them for improving vetting. I think we need to be careful; we don't have religious tests in this country," the Kentucky senator said on "This Week."

McConnell said some of the country’s best allies in the war against terrorism are Muslims, and if individuals like interpreters for the U.S. get caught up in this new executive order, that could do more harm than good.