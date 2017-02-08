Senate to Vote on Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions Tonight

The Senate is expected to vote tonight on the confirmation Jeff Sessions as Attorney General -- marking the conclusion to the bitter battle over his nomination.

The Republican Senator from Alabama has faced a contentious confirmation process. His nomination for the position has been strongly opposed by Democrats and civil rights groups since the announcement in mid-November 2016. Many critics have cited concerns about past allegations of racism, his record on civil rights and immigration and his failure to be confirmed as a federal judge in 1986 as key points of contention.

Sessions attempted to address some of these concerns during his cabinet hearing in early January. Speaking to allegations that he had made racist remarks as Alabama Attorney General, Sessions said, "I hope my tenure in this body shows you that the caricature of me wasn't accurate. It wasn't accurate then, and it's not accurate now."

His reputation and qualifications for the Attorney General post were also defended by a number of his Republican colleagues.

"He is a man of honor and integrity, dedicated to the faithful and fair enforcement of the law, who knows well and deeply respects the Department of Justice and its role," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said in his opening remarks.

The two days of hearings were marked by intense grilling from Democrats and numerous interruptions by protesters. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Representative John Lewis (D-GA) both testified against Sessions.

"Those who are committed to equal justice in our society wonder whether Sen. Sessions' call for 'law and order' will mean today what it meant in Alabama, when I was coming up back then," Lewis said in his testimony. "The rule of law was used to violate the human and civil rights of the poor, the dispossessed, people of color."

Democrats were successful in delaying the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Sessions once. Ahead of tonight's floor vote at 6:50 p.m. ET, they have been holding round-the-clock speeches in opposition to his confirmation.

ABC News' Ali Rogin and Mike Levine contributed to this report.