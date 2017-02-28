Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who has been picked to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress tonight, will argue that every Republican idea to replace the Affordable Care Act "would reduce the number of Americans covered, despite promises to the contrary," according to excerpts released ahead of his speech.

As a strong supporter of Obamacare and Medicaid expansion in his state of Kentucky, Beshear plans on using his record as a Democratic governor in a red state that lowered its rate of people without health insurance from over 20 percent to 7.5 percent.

"And even more troubling is that you and your Republican allies in Congress seem determined to rip affordable health insurance away from millions of Americans who most need it," Beshear will say, according to the excerpts.

"[Republicans] would charge families more for fewer benefits and put insurance companies back in control," Beshear will say.

The former governor's rebuttal also focuses on Trump's executive orders, his Cabinet picks, and Trump's attacks on the media and the judiciary, among other points.

"President Trump also needs to understand that people may disagree with him -- but that doesn’t make them his enemies," Beshear will say. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans -- simply because he doesn’t like what they say -- he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless."