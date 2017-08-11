Sunday on ‘This Week’: Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster and Anthony Scaramucci

Sunday on “This Week,” Martha Raddatz reports live from the front lines of the nuclear threat in Seoul, South Korea. And after President Trump suggested his “fire and fury” comments on North Korea weren’t “tough enough,” White House National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster comes to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, in a “This Week” exclusive, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, his first television interview after his whirlwind 11-day stint in the White House.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.