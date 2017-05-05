Sunday on ‘This Week’: Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Susan Collins

After the House passes the Republican-backed health care bill, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, come exclusively to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, surgeon and New Yorker staff writer Dr. Atul Gawande breaks down how the American Health Care Act will impact Americans.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin, former Obama Treasury official Steven Rattner, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

