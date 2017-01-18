Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to Face Congress in Confirmation Hearing

Donald Trump's former GOP primary rival, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, will come before Congress tomorrow for his confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Energy Department.

Trump selected Perry to serve as his Secretary of Energy on December 14, nearly a year-and-a-half after a contentious primary season where the two ran against each other.

When announcing Perry for Secretary of Energy, Trump praised his gubernatorial record in Texas, saying he had produced millions of jobs and lower energy prices when he ran the state.

Perry is likely to face tough questioning from Democrats about the Keystone pipeline, the controversial oil transportation plan that President Obama rejected last November, but Perry supported during both of his presidential runs.

Perry was one of the first in the 2016 race to attack Trump, calling him a "cancer on conservatism."

The Department of Energy was one of the federal agencies Perry said he wanted to eliminate during his first Presidential run in 2012.