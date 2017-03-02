The new revelations about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' meetings with the Russian ambassador during 2016 are the latest intersection between President Trump's team and Russian officials.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice dismissed Sessions' meetings as being a standard part of his job when he was a senator serving on the Armed Services Committee, but it does not explain Sessions' answer during his confirmation hearing when he said that he "did not have communications with the Russians."

Lawmakers are calling for Sessions to either recuse himself from a possible investigation of the Trump team's connections to Russia or resign as attorney general.

Here is a rundown of what is known about Sessions' involvement with the Trump campaign, the timing of his meetings with the Russian ambassador, and several other key instances where members of Trump's inner circle were publicly questioned about their connections with Russian officials.

Feb. 28, 2016: Sessions becomes the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump’s presidential bid.

March 3, 2016: The Trump team named Sessions as the chairman of his National Security Advisory Committee. In the statement announcing the appointment, Trump said it is "an honor" to have Sessions on the team, and Sessions detailed how he could help.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to recommend and facilitate discussions among exceptional and experienced American military and diplomatic leaders to share insight and advice with Donald Trump, regardless of their political views," Sessions said in that statement.

Mid-July, 2016, on the sidelines of the RNC: Sessions spoke at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, held during the Republican National Convention. After his speech, Sessions spoke to a small group of ambassadors after giving a speech and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was among them.

A DOJ official told ABC News that this second interaction was a brief encounter after a public event attended by a number of ambassadors.

Aug. 19, 2016: Trump's then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort resigned following the hiring of new leadership and reports questioning Manafort’s ties to Russia. Ukrainian officials said that Manafort's name appears in "black accounts" linked to the country's former pro-Russian president.

Sept. 8, 2016: Sessions meets with ambassador Kislyak in Sessions’ office in Washington.

A DOJ official emphasized to ABC News that this meeting with the Russian ambassador was listed publicly and attended by staff.

Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores released a statement noting that Sessions’ meeting with Kislyak was one of many that he held in his capacity as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

"Last year, the senator had over 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, including the British, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Canadian, Australian, German and Russian ambassadors. He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee," Flores said.

The focus of the various meetings that Sessions had with the ambassadors would not be about the election, but sometimes the ambassadors would make superficial comments about the election, a DOJ official said.

Nov. 8, 2016: Trump wins the election.

Nov. 18, 2016: Sessions announced as Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.

Jan. 10, 2017: At the Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, the topic of Russia came up when Sessions was questioned by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. Here is the relevant part of that exchange:

Franken: "If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?"

Sessions: "Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have -- did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

Jan. 20, 2017: Trump is sworn in as president.

Feb. 9, 2017: Sessions is sworn in as attorney general.

Feb. 13, 2017: Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is asked to resign after it becomes public that there were discrepancies in his account of his interactions with Russian officials during the transition. He previously told Vice President Mike Pence that he had not discussed sanctions with Ambassador Kislyak during their calls after the election -- and Pence went on to say as much during televised interviews.

It was later revealed that the White House had been notified by the acting-attorney general that sanctions were discussed during the calls. Click here to see a full timeline of Flynn's saga.

Feb. 15, 2017: Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News that in the time leading up to the presidential election, U.S. authorities were looking into communications between several Trump associates and suspected Russian intelligence officials.

The New York Times first reported that according to several current and former U.S. officials, several Trump associates inside and outside the campaign -- including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- had repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before election.

Manafort told ABC News on Feb. 15 that the report published in the Times is "completely ridiculous."

"No, never, I never spoke to the Putin government and I never had any involvement with anything like this," Manafort said.

"I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today," Manafort said.

March 1, 2017: News breaks that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice in 2016, which appears to contradict his statement during his confirmation hearing.

A White House official responded to ABC News, dismissing the claims as an attempt to deflect from Trump’s "successful" address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

"This is the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats. General Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony. It's no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump's successful address to the nation," the White House official said.

Democrats call for Sessions to resign. Among them is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who said that that Sessions "lied under oath."

March 2, 2017: Sessions speaks briefly to NBC and makes quick remarks about the ongoing situation.

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign and those remarks are unbelievable to me and false and I don't have anything else to say about that," he said as he was seen getting into a car.

When asked if he would recuse himself from being involved in the DOJ’s investigation into Russian involvement in the election, Sessions said, "I've said that whenever it's appropriate I will recuse myself. There's no doubt about that."

