Top House Intelligence member ‘can’t comment’ if Trump under investigation in Russia probe

Oct 29, 2017, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives to meet with reporters on Feb. 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill.J. Scott Applewhite/AP FILE
The House Intelligence Committee's top Democratic member said he "can't answer" on whether President Donald Trump is under investigation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

"I can't answer that one way or the other," Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

Stephanopoulous pressed, "You wouldn't know whether Robert Mueller is investigating the president?"

"I can't comment on that at all," Schiff said.

