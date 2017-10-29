The House Intelligence Committee's top Democratic member said he "can't answer" on whether President Donald Trump is under investigation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

"I can't answer that one way or the other," Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

Stephanopoulous pressed, "You wouldn't know whether Robert Mueller is investigating the president?"

"I can't comment on that at all," Schiff said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.