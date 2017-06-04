President Trump said Sunday night the "bloodshed must end," addressing the terror attack in London in remarks at a gala at Ford's Theatre in Washington.

In his first public spoken remarks on the attack, he described it as a "horrific terrorist attack" and said he spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to express the United States' support, saying the U.S. will do everything in its power to "being those that are guilty to justice."

"We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long," he said. "This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores."

In his earlier response to the terror attack on Twitter, Trump took a different approach. In multiple Tweets on Sunday morning Trump pledged support for London but also invoked his controversial travel ban and seemed to criticize London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the attack.

In response, Khan's spokesman called Trump's tweeted comment "ill-informed."