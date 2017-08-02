Trump aims to cut legal immigration with new legislation

President Trump is introducing new legislation today with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., aimed at cutting legal immigration into the United States, a White House official confirmed.

The effort, following his campaign pledge to reform the country’s immigration system, expands on a bill introduced by the senators in February to cut the number of legal immigrants into the U.S. by 50 percent over 10 years. That bill, which has stalled for months in the Senate, would eliminate diversity lottery visas and limit the number of refugees offered permanent residency in the country every year.

Supporters of the proposal say it would help low-skilled American workers compete for work. Some Republicans and business groups have criticized the measure.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 1,051,031 immigrants gained permanent residence in the United States in 2015.

Trump, along with Sens. Cotton and Perdue, will make the announcement this morning at the White House.