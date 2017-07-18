Trump blames Democrats and a "few Republicans" for health care bill collapse

Jul 18, 2017, 9:58 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump gestures during a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. PlayOlivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Pence on health care: 'Congress needs to do their job'

President Donald Trump is pointing the finger at Democrats and a "few Republicans" after Monday night’s collapse of Republicans' Senate health care bill.

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!" Trump tweeted this morning.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded Monday night that the GOP's effort to repeal and immediately replace the Affordable Care Act "will not be successful."

There is too little support for the Senate health care bill to come to the floor for debate after two more Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas, came out against the bill.

McConnell calls for Obamacare repeal vote after replacement plan fails

6 months in, a record low for Trump, with troubles from Russia to health care (POLL)