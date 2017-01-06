Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report

President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed on the report by U.S. intelligence officials detailing the suspected interference of Russian and other foreign entities in American elections, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the suspected involvement of the Russians in interfering with U.S. political institutions.

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

The classified report was delivered to the White House Thursday morning, according to a senior U.S. official. Obama had directed the intelligence community to produce a report reviewing malicious cyber activity related to the presidential election cycle, including the alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

The president also asked intelligence officials to review a pattern of malicious cyber activity from foreign actors dating back to 2008.

The report is expected to show evidence the intelligence community has gathered to show Russia was behind the hack and release of emails and documents from the DNC, Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz said on Dec. 9.

It is being crafted by senior national security and intelligence officials, including the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and others.

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this report.