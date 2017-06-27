Former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort has registered as a foreign agent for past work on behalf of Ukraine, a spokesperson announced today.

Manafort registered with the Department of Justice's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit for his work on behalf of a political party in Ukraine, his spokesperson, Jason Maloni, said in a statement.

"Today, Paul Manafort registered with the Department of Justice's [Foreign Agents Registration] unit for his work on behalf of Ukraine's Party of Regions. He started this process in concert with FARA's unit in September, before the outcome of the election and well before any formal investigation of election interference began," Maloni said.

"Paul's primary focus was always directed at domestic Ukrainian political campaign work, and that is reflected in today's filing. Paul has appreciated the professionalism and guidance of the FARA unit throughout this process."

Manafort's past work with Ukraine has haunted him in the last several months as he is among the people whose activities are under scrutiny as part of the House and Senate investigations into Russia's interference in the U.S. election in 2016 and possible ties to Trump associates.

Manafort was named campaign convention manager for Trump in March 2016. He was promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist in May 2016 and resigned in August, after the New York Times reported that his name appeared on a list of so-called black ledger accounts made by the toppled Ukrainian president with amounts up to $12.7 million from 2007 to 2012.

The Associated Press reported that Manafort's firm had lobbied in the U.S. on behalf of the Ukrainian political party even though he did not disclose his work as a foreign agent, as mandated by federal law.