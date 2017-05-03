Trump commits to Israeli-Palestinian peace deal: 'We will do it'

In a joint statement with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Trump promised a “final” peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, emphasizing his commitment to “get this done.”

“And I want to support you in being the Palestinian leader who signs his name to the final and most important peace agreement that brings safety, stability, prosperity to both peoples and to the region,” Trump said. “I will do whatever is necessary to facilitate the agreement to mediate, to arbitrate anything they'd like to do, but I would love to be a mediator or an arbitrator or a facilitator and we will get this done.”

The visit from Abbas follows Trump’s talks more than two months ago with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Similar to his remarks alongside Netanyahu then, Trump today framed the possibility of peace between the Israelis and Palestinians with his experience in business, saying it is “perhaps the toughest deal to make,” but added “let’s see if we can prove them wrong.”

“Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he said. “Let's see if we can prove them wrong, okay?”

Later, during their working luncheon, Trump added: “Let’s see if we can find the solution. It’s something that I think is, frankly, maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years. We need two willing parties. We believe Israel is willing. We believe you’re willing. And if you are willing, we are going to make a deal.”

Abbas told Trump that his goal is a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, and said the president provides a new opportunity for a peace deal.

“I believe that we are capable under your leadership and your stewardship to your courageous stewardship and your wisdom, we are, as well your great negotiating ability, I believe with the grace of God and with all of your effort, we believe that we can become -- we can be partners, true partners to you to bring about a historic peace treaty under your stewardship to bring about peace,” Abbas said. “Now, Mr. President, with you, we have hope.”

Abbas mixed that flattery of Trump with a stern message on Israeli occupation.

“Mr. President, it's about time for Israel to end its occupation of our land. After 50 years. We are the only remaining people in the world that still live under occupation,” Abbas said. “We are aspiring and want to achieve our freedom, our dignity, and our right to self-determination, and we also want for Israel to recognize the Palestinian state just as the Palestinian people recognize the state of Israel.”