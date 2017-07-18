Trump once decried Obama's leadership with control of Congress

Jul 18, 2017, 4:55 PM ET
President Donald Trump has lunch with Service members in the White House.

"Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible."

"Obama's complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility."

Those were president Trump's comments in 2012 and 2013 -- a far cry from his position on the GOP health care defeats yesterday and today, when he laid blame at the feet of both Democrats and some Republicans.

"It'll be a lot easier and I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let Obamacare fail," Trump said at the White House today. "We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it."

Earlier, he took his message to Twitter.

Several years ago, when the president was running his real estate empire and starring in his reality series, Trump appeared to have a different perspective.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about this tweet during the White House briefing today, and said "no" when asked if Trump owned any of the blame in the bill stalling.

"The process of reforming health care is certainly not over, and we're going to continue to focus on reforming the health care system and putting one in place that isn't a failure like Obamacare," Sanders said.

Another one of Trump's past tweets also started circulating amid the change in the Republican approach to health care reform.

He also regularly tweeted thoughts on leadership.

In one message from August 2013, he quoted his own book: "'Leadership is perhaps the key to getting any job done.' – The Art of The Deal."

And then shared another maxim about leadership from entrepreneur Stephen Covey, who wrote the book "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People."