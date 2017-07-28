Trump encourages Senate to change rules after health care defeat

Jul 28, 2017, 10:55 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event in the East Room of the White House recognizing the first responder to the June 14 shooting involving Congressman Steve Scalise, July 27, 2017, in Washington.PlayWin McNamee/Getty Images
President Trump continued to express his dissatisfaction with Senate Republicans after their latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed.

In a series of tweets this morning, the president encouraged the Senate to change its rules to require just a 51-vote majority to pass future legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously signaled that he would not support changing the Senate rules.

"There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis, not interested in changing the way the Senate operates on the legislative calendar. And, that will not happen," McConnell said at a press conference in May.

The suggestion from the president comes just hours after the Senate narrowly voted down the so-called "skinny repeal" version of the Republican health care bill.

The plan -- which would have repealed some parts of the Affordable Care Act, like the individual and employer mandates -- was voted down 51-49 early Friday morning.

Three Republican senators, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted against the bill along with the entire Democratic caucus.

In the immediate aftermath of the bill's defeat, the president reacted to the news by targeting those Republicans that voted against the bill.

McConnell admitted last night that Senate Republicans will likely have to move on to other legislative issues.

"I regret that our efforts were simply not enough this time," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats are ready to work with Republicans on future health care legislation.

“We can work together. Our country demands it,” Schumer said. “Let’s give it a shot.”