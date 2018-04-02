Trump EPA rescinding Obama-era auto fuel efficiency, emissions standards

The EPA will relax auto fuel efficiency and emissions standards for vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2025, the agency announced Monday.

The current greenhouse gas regulations, codified just before Trump took office, will be replaced by a standard developed in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"The previous administration's determination was wrong," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement. "Obama's EPA... made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality and set the standards too high."

The EPA also plans to "reexamine" an EPA waiver that allowed California to set stricter standards than those mandated by the feds.

"Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country," Pruitt said. "It is in America's best interest to have a national standard, and we look forward to partnering with all states, including California, as we work to finalize that standard."

Already, California's Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, has threatened to "file suit if necessary."

"The Trump Administration’s assault on clean car standards risks our ability to protect our children’s health, tackle climate change, and save hardworking Americans money," Becerra lashed back. "We’re ready to file suit if needed to protect these critical standards and to fight the Administration’s war on our environment. California didn’t become the sixth-largest economy in the world by spectating."

A dozen states, including New York, have adopted California's standard.

