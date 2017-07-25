Trump hails John McCain as 'American hero' after deriding his war record before

President Donald Trump is hailing Sen. John McCain as an "American hero" today as the Arizona senator, under treatment for a brain tumor, returns to the Capitol today for a vote on the Republican health care bill.

But during the presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump denigrated the war record of McCain, who served many years in the U.S. Navy and who during the Vietnam War was captured by the North Vietnamese, held as a prisoner of war and tortured.

"He's not a war hero," Trump said of the Republican senator at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. "He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured."

Now Trump is saluting McCain for returning to Washington, D.C., for the vote to start debate on the GOP Senate leadership's health care legislation.

"So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero!" Trump tweeted. "Thank you John."

The president also wished the senator well last week when news broke of his diagnosis. Trump called McCain a "crusty voice in Washington."

McCain, who has in the past gone against his party's thinking, has been critical of Trump and in 2016 revoked his endorsement of him for president.