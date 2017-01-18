Trump on Intel Briefings: 'I'll Solve the Problems'

President-elect Donald Trump admitted that receiving intel briefings has shown him that the U.S. faces some formidable "enemies" but said he will "solve the problems."

"I've had a lot of briefings that are very ... I don't want to say 'scary' because I'll solve the problems," Trump told Axios in an interview published Wednesday. "But we have some big enemies out there in this country and we have some very big enemies -- very big and, in some cases, strong enemies."

He continued: "You also realize that you've got to get it right because a mistake would be very, very costly in so many different ways."

Of his intel briefings, Trump said he likes them short.

"I like bullets or I like as little as possible," he said. "I don't need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you."

In December, the president-elect told Fox News he doesn't need daily intelligence briefings because he is "a smart person" and doesn't "have to be told the same thing in the same words" every day.

"I get it when I need it," Trump said. "These are very good people that are giving me the briefings ... You know, I'm, like, a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years ... I don't need that. But I do say, 'If something should change, let us know.'"